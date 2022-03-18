Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) went up by 5.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s stock price has collected 4.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/21 that Theravance Stock Drops on Covid-19 Therapy Disappointment

Is It Worth Investing in Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :TBPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TBPH is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $0.36 above the current price. TBPH currently public float of 61.23M and currently shorts hold a 11.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBPH was 1.32M shares.

TBPH’s Market Performance

TBPH stocks went up by 4.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.42% and a quarterly performance of -1.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Theravance Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.97% for TBPH stocks with a simple moving average of -1.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBPH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TBPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TBPH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBPH reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TBPH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 15th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to TBPH, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

TBPH Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBPH rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.83. In addition, Theravance Biopharma Inc. saw -4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBPH starting from Farnum Rhonda, who sale 2,356 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Feb 28. After this action, Farnum Rhonda now owns 333,271 shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc., valued at $23,947 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-429.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Theravance Biopharma Inc. stands at -360.55. Equity return is now at value 59.70, with -50.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.