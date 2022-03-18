Here’s Our Rant About Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) went up by 22.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The company’s stock price has collected 13.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VIRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIRX is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $24.36 above the current price. VIRX currently public float of 31.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIRX was 274.74K shares.

VIRX’s Market Performance

VIRX stocks went up by 13.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.56% and a quarterly performance of -14.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.90% for Viracta Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.56% for VIRX stocks with a simple moving average of -55.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VIRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIRX reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for VIRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to VIRX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

VIRX Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.53%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRX rose by +13.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. saw -16.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRX starting from Chevallard Daniel R., who sale 3,998 shares at the price of $2.78 back on Feb 28. After this action, Chevallard Daniel R. now owns 75,849 shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $11,112 using the latest closing price.

Rojkjaer Lisa, the Chief Medical Officer of Viracta Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,395 shares at $2.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Rojkjaer Lisa is holding 40,195 shares at $6,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1123.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1125.42. The total capital return value is set at -103.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -146.69. Equity return is now at value -125.80, with -106.90 for asset returns.

Based on Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.57. Total debt to assets is 16.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.