Here’s Our Rant About OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.52. The company’s stock price has collected 4.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :OSW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSW is at 2.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

OSW currently public float of 43.07M and currently shorts hold a 9.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSW was 285.10K shares.

OSW’s Market Performance

OSW stocks went up by 4.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.23% and a quarterly performance of 10.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.93% for OSW stocks with a simple moving average of 3.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OSW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OSW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on January 13th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for OSW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2020.

OSW Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW rose by +10.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from McLallen Walter Field, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $10.20 back on Mar 09. After this action, McLallen Walter Field now owns 240,336 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $81,600 using the latest closing price.

McLallen Walter Field, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, sale 6,000 shares at $10.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that McLallen Walter Field is holding 248,336 shares at $60,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.01 for the present operating margin

-25.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at -47.57. Equity return is now at value -23.00, with -9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.