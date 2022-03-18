Here’s How Your Trade Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Aggressively Right Now

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) went up by 3.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $231.57. The company’s stock price has collected 9.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/20 that Life Insurance Companies Want Access to Your Medical Files

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRSK is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $203.50, which is $1.09 above the current price. VRSK currently public float of 159.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRSK was 1.20M shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK stocks went up by 9.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.19% and a quarterly performance of -11.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Verisk Analytics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.28% for VRSK stocks with a simple moving average of 1.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $160 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSK reach a price target of $237. The rating they have provided for VRSK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRSK, setting the target price at $203 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

VRSK Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK rose by +9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.63. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw -11.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from WRIGHT DAVID B, who sale 4,675 shares at the price of $184.46 back on Mar 14. After this action, WRIGHT DAVID B now owns 13,818 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $862,350 using the latest closing price.

Shavel Lee, the Group President and CFO of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 483 shares at $196.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Shavel Lee is holding 41,940 shares at $94,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.93 for the present operating margin

+51.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +22.22. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.