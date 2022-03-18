Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Just Got Our Attention

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) went up by 10.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ :HCAT) Right Now?

HCAT currently public float of 50.74M and currently shorts hold a 8.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCAT was 567.38K shares.

HCAT’s Market Performance

HCAT stocks went up by 1.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.05% and a quarterly performance of -33.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for Health Catalyst Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.39% for HCAT stocks with a simple moving average of -44.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HCAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $28 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCAT reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for HCAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HCAT, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

HCAT Trading at -13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -15.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.34. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc. saw -37.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from Llewelyn Linda, who sale 2,039 shares at the price of $21.08 back on Mar 15. After this action, Llewelyn Linda now owns 64,072 shares of Health Catalyst Inc., valued at $42,984 using the latest closing price.

Horstmeier Paul, the Chief Operating Officer of Health Catalyst Inc., sale 23,209 shares at $25.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Horstmeier Paul is holding 177,834 shares at $587,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.09 for the present operating margin

+33.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Health Catalyst Inc. stands at -63.33. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -21.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.