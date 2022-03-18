Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)?

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) went up by 4.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.28. The company’s stock price has collected 5.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :KZR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KZR is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.50, which is $5.19 above the current price. KZR currently public float of 34.97M and currently shorts hold a 10.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KZR was 500.69K shares.

KZR’s Market Performance

KZR stocks went up by 5.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.53% and a quarterly performance of 19.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 151.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for Kezar Life Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.03% for KZR stocks with a simple moving average of 55.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KZR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KZR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $19 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Outperform” to KZR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

KZR Trading at 10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZR rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.17. In addition, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. saw -8.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KZR starting from Kauffman Michael, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $16.45 back on Jan 03. After this action, Kauffman Michael now owns 63,690 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc., valued at $82,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KZR

The total capital return value is set at -37.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.47. Equity return is now at value -38.70, with -35.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.73. Total debt to assets is 3.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.48.