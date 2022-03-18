Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Elastic N.V. (ESTC)?

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) went up by 6.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.84. The company’s stock price has collected 3.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/12/22 that Elastic Stock Slides Amid Management Shuffle

Is It Worth Investing in Elastic N.V. (NYSE :ESTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESTC is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Elastic N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $128.33, which is $53.04 above the current price. ESTC currently public float of 75.75M and currently shorts hold a 9.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESTC was 1.53M shares.

ESTC’s Market Performance

ESTC stocks went up by 3.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.94% and a quarterly performance of -30.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.43% for Elastic N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.36% for ESTC stocks with a simple moving average of -38.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $150 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTC reach a price target of $124, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for ESTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ESTC, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

ESTC Trading at -6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.59. In addition, Elastic N.V. saw -32.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Moorjani Janesh, who sale 343 shares at the price of $75.30 back on Mar 11. After this action, Moorjani Janesh now owns 81,587 shares of Elastic N.V., valued at $25,826 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Ashutosh, the Chief Executive Officer of Elastic N.V., sale 5,822 shares at $75.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Kulkarni Ashutosh is holding 137,312 shares at $438,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.28 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V. stands at -21.27. The total capital return value is set at -27.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.39. Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Elastic N.V. (ESTC), the company’s capital structure generated 6.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.88. Total debt to assets is 2.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.