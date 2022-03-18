Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP)?

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) went up by 24.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.67. The company’s stock price has collected -0.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE :CELP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELP is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. CELP currently public float of 4.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELP was 287.09K shares.

CELP’s Market Performance

CELP stocks went down by -0.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 96.77% and a quarterly performance of 71.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.05% for Cypress Environmental Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.77% for CELP stocks with a simple moving average of 15.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CELP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CELP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $8 based on the research report published on May 16th of the previous year 2017.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELP reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for CELP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 17th, 2017.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CELP, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

CELP Trading at 55.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.34%, as shares surge +96.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELP fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4233. In addition, Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. saw 63.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.47 for the present operating margin

+11.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. stands at -0.69. The total capital return value is set at 2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.98. Equity return is now at value -73.10, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP), the company’s capital structure generated 93.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.29. Total debt to assets is 53.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.