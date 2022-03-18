Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)?

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.44.

Is It Worth Investing in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE :ATIP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.31, which is $1.56 above the current price. ATIP currently public float of 64.46M and currently shorts hold a 7.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATIP was 1.62M shares.

ATIP’s Market Performance

ATIP stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.86% and a quarterly performance of -46.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.07% for ATI Physical Therapy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.67% for ATIP stocks with a simple moving average of -60.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATIP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ATIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATIP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATIP reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ATIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATIP, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

ATIP Trading at -35.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -38.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATIP remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9730. In addition, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. saw -48.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATIP starting from Dourney Daniel, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Feb 25. After this action, Dourney Daniel now owns 1,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy Inc., valued at $2,070 using the latest closing price.

LARSEN JOHN L, the Executive Chairman of ATI Physical Therapy Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that LARSEN JOHN L is holding 98,450 shares at $36,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.82 for the present operating margin

+15.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stands at -123.96. Equity return is now at value -146.90, with -56.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.