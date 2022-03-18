Cingulate Inc. (CING): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) went up by 31.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.15. The company’s stock price has collected 50.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ :CING) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cingulate Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.75, which is $6.96 above the current price. CING currently public float of 7.98M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CING was 381.24K shares.

CING’s Market Performance

CING stocks went up by 50.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.45% and a quarterly performance of -40.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.68% for Cingulate Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.84% for CING stocks with a simple moving average of -14.55% for the last 200 days.

CING Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.07%, as shares surge +21.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CING rose by +50.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3435. In addition, Cingulate Inc. saw -35.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CING starting from GIVENS GREGG WM, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Mar 15. After this action, GIVENS GREGG WM now owns 10,000 shares of Cingulate Inc., valued at $16,493 using the latest closing price.

GIVENS GREGG WM, the Director of Cingulate Inc., purchase 27,000 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that GIVENS GREGG WM is holding 69,318 shares at $37,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CING

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.