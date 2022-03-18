Can Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Remain Competitive?

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.12. The company’s stock price has collected 0.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/02/22 that Groupon Is Sliding Because Its SumUp Stake Is Smaller Than Expected

Is It Worth Investing in Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ :GRPN) Right Now?

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRPN is at 2.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Groupon Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.20, which is $6.45 above the current price. GRPN currently public float of 22.23M and currently shorts hold a 18.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRPN was 1.53M shares.

GRPN’s Market Performance

GRPN stocks went up by 0.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.35% and a quarterly performance of -9.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.03% for Groupon Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.09% for GRPN stocks with a simple moving average of -31.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRPN reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for GRPN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to GRPN, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

GRPN Trading at -17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -28.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.02. In addition, Groupon Inc. saw -19.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from Wahl Deborah, who sale 1,894 shares at the price of $23.93 back on Dec 29. After this action, Wahl Deborah now owns 13,654 shares of Groupon Inc., valued at $45,323 using the latest closing price.

Bass Robert J, the Director of Groupon Inc., sale 1,834 shares at $23.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Bass Robert J is holding 29,550 shares at $43,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.85 for the present operating margin

+72.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Groupon Inc. stands at +12.27. Equity return is now at value 98.80, with 10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.