Can Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Remain Competitive?

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.22. The company’s stock price has collected 1.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that The Housing Market Is Still Hot. That’s Good News for These Three Mortgage Insurers.

Is It Worth Investing in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE :ESNT) Right Now?

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESNT is at 1.31.

ESNT currently public float of 105.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESNT was 738.64K shares.

ESNT’s Market Performance

ESNT stocks went up by 1.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.10% and a quarterly performance of -6.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Essent Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.41% for ESNT stocks with a simple moving average of -9.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESNT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ESNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESNT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $51 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESNT reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for ESNT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ESNT, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

ESNT Trading at -8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESNT rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.62. In addition, Essent Group Ltd. saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESNT starting from GLANVILLE ROBERT, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $40.71 back on Mar 09. After this action, GLANVILLE ROBERT now owns 45,477 shares of Essent Group Ltd., valued at $40,710 using the latest closing price.

CASALE MARK, the Chairman, CEO and President of Essent Group Ltd., sale 6,572 shares at $50.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that CASALE MARK is holding 1,633,641 shares at $328,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESNT

Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 12.30 for asset returns.