Can Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Remain Competitive?

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) went up by 11.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.99. The company’s stock price has collected 21.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DXLG) Right Now?

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DXLG is at 1.61.

DXLG currently public float of 55.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DXLG was 653.08K shares.

DXLG’s Market Performance

DXLG stocks went up by 21.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.46% and a quarterly performance of -21.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 546.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Destination XL Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.96% for DXLG stocks with a simple moving average of -6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXLG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DXLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DXLG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2021.

DXLG Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares surge +11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXLG rose by +21.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, Destination XL Group Inc. saw -10.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXLG starting from Dhoot Ujjwal, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $5.48 back on Jan 18. After this action, Dhoot Ujjwal now owns 77,917 shares of Destination XL Group Inc., valued at $54,763 using the latest closing price.

Cooney John F, the CAO, VP-Managing Director of Destination XL Group Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Cooney John F is holding 64,358 shares at $90,000 based on the most recent closing price.