Can AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) Remain Competitive?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) went up by 10.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.44. The company’s stock price has collected 24.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE :ASIX) Right Now?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASIX is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AdvanSix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.00, which is $6.16 above the current price. ASIX currently public float of 27.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASIX was 276.32K shares.

ASIX’s Market Performance

ASIX stocks went up by 24.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.54% and a quarterly performance of 26.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.24% for AdvanSix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.55% for ASIX stocks with a simple moving average of 42.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASIX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ASIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ASIX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $58 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ASIX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

ASIX Trading at 33.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +37.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASIX rose by +24.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.70. In addition, AdvanSix Inc. saw 20.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASIX starting from Marberry Michael, who purchase 713 shares at the price of $34.73 back on Feb 24. After this action, Marberry Michael now owns 122,301 shares of AdvanSix Inc., valued at $24,762 using the latest closing price.

Gramm Christopher, the Controller of AdvanSix Inc., sale 200 shares at $30.47 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that Gramm Christopher is holding 39,775 shares at $6,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+17.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdvanSix Inc. stands at +8.30. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.