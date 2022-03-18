Buy or Sell Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.06. The company’s stock price has collected 6.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE :VIV) Right Now?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIV is at 0.43.

VIV currently public float of 435.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIV was 974.94K shares.

VIV’s Market Performance

VIV stocks went up by 6.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.61% and a quarterly performance of 23.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Telefonica Brasil S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.46% for VIV stocks with a simple moving average of 21.83% for the last 200 days.

VIV Trading at 11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 19.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.80 for the present operating margin

+38.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A. stands at +14.17. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.