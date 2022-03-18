Buy or Sell Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) went up by 24.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s stock price has collected 10.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ :QSI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Quantum-Si incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $7.16 above the current price. QSI currently public float of 66.58M and currently shorts hold a 9.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QSI was 1.28M shares.

QSI’s Market Performance

QSI stocks went up by 10.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.21% and a quarterly performance of -22.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.93% for Quantum-Si incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.55% for QSI stocks with a simple moving average of -38.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

QSI Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares surge +14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, Quantum-Si incorporated saw -38.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from MCKENNA MICHAEL P, who sale 6,581 shares at the price of $4.01 back on Mar 14. After this action, MCKENNA MICHAEL P now owns 870,669 shares of Quantum-Si incorporated, valued at $26,374 using the latest closing price.

Dyer Matthew, the Chief Business Officer of Quantum-Si incorporated, sale 6,478 shares at $4.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Dyer Matthew is holding 335,015 shares at $25,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -23.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 41.39.