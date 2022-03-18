BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Just Got Our Attention

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) went down by -2.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.81. The company’s stock price has collected -6.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/15/21 that Virgin Galactic, Bitcoin, Moderna, Goldman: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE :BTCM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTCM is at 2.08.

BTCM currently public float of 37.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTCM was 550.89K shares.

BTCM’s Market Performance

BTCM stocks went down by -6.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.97% and a quarterly performance of -58.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.88% for BIT Mining Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.25% for BTCM stocks with a simple moving average of -59.41% for the last 200 days.

BTCM Trading at -20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM fell by -6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, BIT Mining Limited saw -55.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCM

Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -4.80 for asset returns.