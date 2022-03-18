BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) went down by -1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.30. The company’s stock price has collected 3.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BankUnited Inc. (NYSE :BKU) Right Now?

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKU is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for BankUnited Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.81, which is $5.09 above the current price. BKU currently public float of 83.89M and currently shorts hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKU was 834.67K shares.

BKU’s Market Performance

BKU stocks went up by 3.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.30% and a quarterly performance of 4.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for BankUnited Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.58% for BKU stocks with a simple moving average of 1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKU stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BKU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BKU in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $50 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKU reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for BKU stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to BKU, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

BKU Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.40. In addition, BankUnited Inc. saw 0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from PAULS DOUGLAS J, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $47.99 back on May 06. After this action, PAULS DOUGLAS J now owns 34,054 shares of BankUnited Inc., valued at $143,970 using the latest closing price.

Richards Jay D., the Officer of Subsidiary of BankUnited Inc., sale 1,627 shares at $46.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30, which means that Richards Jay D. is holding 28,994 shares at $76,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BankUnited Inc. stands at +37.31. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.