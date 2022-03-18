Autoliv Inc. (ALV) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) went down by -2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.59. The company’s stock price has collected 5.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE :ALV) Right Now?

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALV is at 1.85.

The average price from analysts is $106.99, which is $32.35 above the current price. ALV currently public float of 87.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALV was 641.54K shares.

ALV’s Market Performance

ALV stocks went up by 5.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.63% and a quarterly performance of -22.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Autoliv Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.39% for ALV stocks with a simple moving average of -18.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $105 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALV reach a price target of $123, previously predicting the price at $117. The rating they have provided for ALV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALV, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

ALV Trading at -17.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -24.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALV rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.96. In addition, Autoliv Inc. saw -24.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALV starting from Westin Fredrik, who sale 1,060 shares at the price of $75.38 back on Mar 07. After this action, Westin Fredrik now owns 2,100 shares of Autoliv Inc., valued at $79,903 using the latest closing price.

Bratt Mikael, the See Remarks of Autoliv Inc., sale 3,647 shares at $88.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Bratt Mikael is holding 10,646 shares at $321,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.24 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autoliv Inc. stands at +5.29. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.