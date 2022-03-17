Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went up by 2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.32. The company’s stock price has collected 4.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/19/21 that Williams-Sonoma Posts Profit Beat. But Stock Feels Weight of ‘Heightened Expectations.’

Is It Worth Investing in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE :WSM) Right Now?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSM is at 1.54.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

WSM currently public float of 72.26M and currently shorts hold a 11.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSM was 1.19M shares.

WSM’s Market Performance

WSM stocks went up by 4.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly performance of -10.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for Williams-Sonoma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.22% for WSM stocks with a simple moving average of -10.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $200 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSM reach a price target of $202, previously predicting the price at $219. The rating they have provided for WSM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 28th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to WSM, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

WSM Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.79. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw -9.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from ALBER LAURA, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $152.04 back on Mar 07. After this action, ALBER LAURA now owns 412,236 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $3,040,768 using the latest closing price.

ALBER LAURA, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $159.15 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that ALBER LAURA is holding 432,236 shares at $3,978,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Equity return is now at value 66.90, with 23.60 for asset returns.