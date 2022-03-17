Why Flex Ltd. (FLEX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) went up by 4.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ :FLEX) Right Now?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLEX is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Flex Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.50, which is $7.08 above the current price. FLEX currently public float of 460.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLEX was 4.39M shares.

FLEX’s Market Performance

FLEX stocks went up by 4.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.29% and a quarterly performance of 0.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Flex Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.67% for FLEX stocks with a simple moving average of -4.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Cross Research repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Cross Research is $22 based on the research report published on May 06th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLEX reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for FLEX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLEX, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

FLEX Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.31. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw -8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Advaithi Revathi, who sale 32,367 shares at the price of $17.08 back on Feb 14. After this action, Advaithi Revathi now owns 960,875 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $552,890 using the latest closing price.

Barbier Francois, the Group President of Flex Ltd., sale 77,720 shares at $19.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Barbier Francois is holding 385,342 shares at $1,485,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.71 for the present operating margin

+7.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +2.54. The total capital return value is set at 12.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.04. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Flex Ltd. (FLEX), the company’s capital structure generated 130.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.55. Total debt to assets is 28.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.