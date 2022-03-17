We Analyzed the Future Direction of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS), Here is What We Found

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) went up by 12.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s stock price has collected 6.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :NVTS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.29, which is $9.28 above the current price. NVTS currently public float of 81.55M and currently shorts hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVTS was 1.41M shares.

NVTS’s Market Performance

NVTS stocks went up by 6.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.34% and a quarterly performance of -43.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.89% for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.46% for NVTS stocks with a simple moving average of -22.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVTS reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for NVTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NVTS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NVTS Trading at -12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares sank -23.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.83. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw -47.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-278.96 for the present operating margin

+45.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stands at -643.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.16.