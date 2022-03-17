We Analyzed the Future Direction of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE), Here is What We Found

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) went up by 11.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.67. The company’s stock price has collected 3.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ :KNBE) Right Now?

KNBE currently public float of 31.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNBE was 894.48K shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

KNBE’s Market Performance

KNBE stocks went up by 3.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.49% and a quarterly performance of -14.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.82% for KnowBe4 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.22% for KNBE stocks with a simple moving average of -15.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNBE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KNBE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KNBE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $25 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNBE reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for KNBE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to KNBE, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

KNBE Trading at -6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares sank -13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNBE rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.34. In addition, KnowBe4 Inc. saw -13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNBE starting from KLAUSMEYER KEVIN, who sale 11,616 shares at the price of $20.52 back on Mar 01. After this action, KLAUSMEYER KEVIN now owns 0 shares of KnowBe4 Inc., valued at $238,351 using the latest closing price.

KLAUSMEYER KEVIN, the Director of KnowBe4 Inc., sale 343 shares at $25.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that KLAUSMEYER KEVIN is holding 0 shares at $8,611 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.67 for the present operating margin

+85.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for KnowBe4 Inc. stands at -4.81. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.