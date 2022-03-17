We Analyzed the Future Direction of Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI), Here is What We Found

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) went down by -14.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.64. The company’s stock price has collected -23.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE :IPI) Right Now?

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPI is at 1.91.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $41.00, which is -$17.0 below the current price. IPI currently public float of 8.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPI was 242.12K shares.

IPI’s Market Performance

IPI stocks went down by -23.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.98% and a quarterly performance of 41.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.90% for Intrepid Potash Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.71% for IPI stocks with a simple moving average of 47.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $11 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2020.

IPI Trading at 17.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.55%, as shares surge +27.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPI fell by -23.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.85. In addition, Intrepid Potash Inc. saw 35.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPI starting from Clearway Capital Management LL, who sale 23,917 shares at the price of $68.06 back on Mar 07. After this action, Clearway Capital Management LL now owns 1,406,083 shares of Intrepid Potash Inc., valued at $1,627,891 using the latest closing price.

Clearway Capital Management LL, the 10% Owner of Intrepid Potash Inc., sale 160,000 shares at $68.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Clearway Capital Management LL is holding 1,430,000 shares at $10,940,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPI

Equity return is now at value 51.20, with 41.10 for asset returns.