The Chart for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) went up by 9.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/22/21 that United Wholesale Mortgage Goes Public in Biggest SPAC Deal Ever

Is It Worth Investing in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE :UWMC) Right Now?

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for UWM Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.08, which is $0.98 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of UWMC was 2.93M shares.

UWMC’s Market Performance

UWMC stocks went up by 0.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.05% and a quarterly performance of -33.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.04% for UWM Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.54% for UWMC stocks with a simple moving average of -33.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UWMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UWMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UWMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $5 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UWMC reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for UWMC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to UWMC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

UWMC Trading at -8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.42. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw -24.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Hubacker Andrew, who sale 355 shares at the price of $4.81 back on Feb 02. After this action, Hubacker Andrew now owns 833 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $1,708 using the latest closing price.

Elezaj Alex, the EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of UWM Holdings Corporation, sale 1,575 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Elezaj Alex is holding 2,880 shares at $7,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+69.79 for the present operating margin

+93.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at +2.77. Equity return is now at value 79.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.