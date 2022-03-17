The Allstate Corporation (ALL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/22 that MetLife’s Earnings Surge, but Covid Limits Results

Is It Worth Investing in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE :ALL) Right Now?

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALL is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for The Allstate Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $135.86, which is $7.82 above the current price. ALL currently public float of 268.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALL was 2.36M shares.

ALL’s Market Performance

ALL stocks went up by 3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.35% and a quarterly performance of 14.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for The Allstate Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.10% for ALL stocks with a simple moving average of 0.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $142 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALL reach a price target of $149, previously predicting the price at $126. The rating they have provided for ALL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to ALL, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

ALL Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.01. In addition, The Allstate Corporation saw 7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from Pintozzi John C, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $123.87 back on Feb 25. After this action, Pintozzi John C now owns 15,861 shares of The Allstate Corporation, valued at $371,613 using the latest closing price.

Merten Jesse E, the President, Financial Products of The Allstate Corporation, sale 7,450 shares at $124.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Merten Jesse E is holding 11,048 shares at $929,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Allstate Corporation stands at +10.26. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.