Sempra (SRE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $157.15. The company’s stock price has collected 1.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE :SRE) Right Now?

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRE is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Sempra declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $158.79, which is $0.28 above the current price. SRE currently public float of 315.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRE was 1.71M shares.

SRE’s Market Performance

SRE stocks went up by 1.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.24% and a quarterly performance of 22.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Sempra. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.39% for SRE stocks with a simple moving average of 16.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SRE, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

SRE Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.08. In addition, Sempra saw 16.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from WALL PETER R, who sale 2,559 shares at the price of $144.45 back on Mar 01. After this action, WALL PETER R now owns 6,776 shares of Sempra, valued at $369,648 using the latest closing price.

Sedgwick Karen L, the Chief HR Officer, CAO of Sempra, sale 908 shares at $135.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that Sedgwick Karen L is holding 17,654 shares at $122,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.34 for the present operating margin

+27.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra stands at +10.09. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.