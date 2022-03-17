Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.66. The company’s stock price has collected 4.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

Is It Worth Investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE :TRV) Right Now?

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRV is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

TRV currently public float of 240.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRV was 1.56M shares.

TRV’s Market Performance

TRV stocks went up by 4.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.99% and a quarterly performance of 14.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for The Travelers Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.26% for TRV stocks with a simple moving average of 13.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $170 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRV reach a price target of $165. The rating they have provided for TRV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to TRV, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

TRV Trading at 6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.34. In addition, The Travelers Companies Inc. saw 14.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from RUSSELL DOUGLAS K, who sale 1,161 shares at the price of $172.00 back on Feb 28. After this action, RUSSELL DOUGLAS K now owns 17,540 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $199,692 using the latest closing price.

HEYMAN WILLIAM H, the Vice Chairman of The Travelers Companies Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $174.12 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that HEYMAN WILLIAM H is holding 245,261 shares at $348,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.