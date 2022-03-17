Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) went down by -14.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.43. The company’s stock price has collected 11.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ :BIOX) Right Now?

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 676.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIOX is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.59, which is $8.93 above the current price. BIOX currently public float of 12.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIOX was 27.22K shares.

BIOX’s Market Performance

BIOX stocks went up by 11.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.13% and a quarterly performance of 8.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.97% for BIOX stocks with a simple moving average of -6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BIOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIOX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $21 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2021.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIOX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BIOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

BIOX Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOX fell by -6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.20. In addition, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. saw 5.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.61 for the present operating margin

+40.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. stands at -3.32. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.65. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX), the company’s capital structure generated 261.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.33. Total debt to assets is 44.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.