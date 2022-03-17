Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.39. The company’s stock price has collected -0.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.09, which is $8.72 above the current price. LDOS currently public float of 139.30M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LDOS was 1.14M shares.

LDOS’s Market Performance

LDOS stocks went down by -0.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.83% and a quarterly performance of 15.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for Leidos Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.13% for LDOS stocks with a simple moving average of 5.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LDOS reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for LDOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to LDOS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

LDOS Trading at 8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +20.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.84. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw 14.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from JOHN MIRIAM E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $104.07 back on Mar 03. After this action, JOHN MIRIAM E now owns 23,038 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $520,374 using the latest closing price.

May Gary Stephen, the Director of Leidos Holdings Inc., sale 2,340 shares at $91.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that May Gary Stephen is holding 8,672 shares at $214,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.47 for the present operating margin

+14.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at +5.48. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.