Kellogg Company (K) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.60. The company’s stock price has collected -1.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/22 that Supply-Chain Challenges Cost Kraft, Kellogg in Cream Cheese, Cereal Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE :K) Right Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for K is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Kellogg Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.94, which is $7.15 above the current price. K currently public float of 315.88M and currently shorts hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of K was 2.55M shares.

K’s Market Performance

K stocks went down by -1.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.85% and a quarterly performance of -3.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Kellogg Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.43% for K stocks with a simple moving average of -4.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $57 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to K, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

K Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.60. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 146,153 shares at the price of $61.26 back on Mar 10. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 58,339,521 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $8,952,777 using the latest closing price.

HOOD CHRISTOPHER M, the Senior Vice President of Kellogg Company, sale 7,575 shares at $66.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that HOOD CHRISTOPHER M is holding 40,597 shares at $503,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+31.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +10.49. Equity return is now at value 43.40, with 8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.