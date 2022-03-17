Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.94. The company’s stock price has collected -2.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE :JBI) Right Now?

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Janus International Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.25, which is $6.69 above the current price. JBI currently public float of 127.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBI was 554.61K shares.

JBI’s Market Performance

JBI stocks went down by -2.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.91% and a quarterly performance of -18.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Janus International Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.41% for JBI stocks with a simple moving average of -25.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for JBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JBI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for JBI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to JBI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

JBI Trading at -9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBI fell by -2.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, Janus International Group Inc. saw -25.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBI starting from FRADIN ROGER, who sale 82,784 shares at the price of $14.98 back on Aug 31. After this action, FRADIN ROGER now owns 2,299,499 shares of Janus International Group Inc., valued at $1,240,104 using the latest closing price.

FRADIN ROGER, the Director of Janus International Group Inc., sale 417,216 shares at $14.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that FRADIN ROGER is holding 2,382,283 shares at $6,204,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBI

The total capital return value is set at -1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.56. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.