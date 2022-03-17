Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Okta Inc. (OKTA)?

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) went up by 4.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $287.44. The company’s stock price has collected -8.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/22 that Best Buy, Kroger, Snowflake, Tesla, Big Lots: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ :OKTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Okta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $237.07, which is $88.87 above the current price. OKTA currently public float of 148.51M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKTA was 2.13M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stocks went down by -8.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.75% and a quarterly performance of -28.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for Okta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.72% for OKTA stocks with a simple moving average of -31.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $225 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $225, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to OKTA, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

OKTA Trading at -15.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -20.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -8.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.85. In addition, Okta Inc. saw -30.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from McKinnon Todd, who sale 18,363 shares at the price of $220.19 back on Dec 20. After this action, McKinnon Todd now owns 441 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $4,043,324 using the latest closing price.

Kerrest Jacques Frederic, the See Remarks of Okta Inc., sale 200 shares at $213.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Kerrest Jacques Frederic is holding 0 shares at $42,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.64 for the present operating margin

+69.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -65.25. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.