Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) a Keeper?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.54. The company’s stock price has collected -5.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ :XRAY) Right Now?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XRAY is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

XRAY currently public float of 216.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XRAY was 1.91M shares.

XRAY’s Market Performance

XRAY stocks went down by -5.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.19% and a quarterly performance of -8.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.65% for XRAY stocks with a simple moving average of -16.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRAY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for XRAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XRAY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $62 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XRAY reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for XRAY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 01st, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to XRAY, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

XRAY Trading at -9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -13.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.83. In addition, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. saw -12.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from Casey Donald M Jr., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $49.78 back on Dec 01. After this action, Casey Donald M Jr. now owns 52,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., valued at $995,600 using the latest closing price.

Yankie Lisa, the Sr VP & Chief HR Officer of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., sale 1,903 shares at $52.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Yankie Lisa is holding 21,825 shares at $100,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+55.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stands at +9.90. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.