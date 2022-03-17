Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) went down by -6.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s stock price has collected -6.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that Lockheed Martin Slides After Report U.S. Is Buying Fewer F-35 Jets

Is It Worth Investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE :LMT) Right Now?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LMT is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Lockheed Martin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $449.12, which is $26.31 above the current price. LMT currently public float of 272.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMT was 2.34M shares.

LMT’s Market Performance

LMT stocks went down by -6.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.88% and a quarterly performance of 21.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Lockheed Martin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.99% for LMT stocks with a simple moving average of 14.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMT

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMT reach a price target of $375, previously predicting the price at $440. The rating they have provided for LMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to LMT, setting the target price at $375 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

LMT Trading at 6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMT fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $427.53. In addition, Lockheed Martin Corporation saw 18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMT starting from Hill Stephanie C., who sale 1,418 shares at the price of $449.80 back on Mar 03. After this action, Hill Stephanie C. now owns 12,174 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation, valued at $637,819 using the latest closing price.

St John Frank A, the Chief Operating Officer of Lockheed Martin Corporation, sale 8,063 shares at $435.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that St John Frank A is holding 0 shares at $3,514,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMT

Equity return is now at value 75.60, with 12.20 for asset returns.