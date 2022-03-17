Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.64. The company’s stock price has collected 3.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/18/21 that Ingersoll Rand Has Made Takeover Bids for SPX Flow

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE :IR) Right Now?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IR is at 1.51.

IR currently public float of 406.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IR was 2.37M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

IR stocks went up by 3.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.69% and a quarterly performance of -13.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Ingersoll Rand Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.29% for IR stocks with a simple moving average of -5.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $68 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IR reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for IR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 08th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to IR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

IR Trading at -7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.81. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw -18.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Abbaszadeh Sia, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $45.69 back on Mar 07. After this action, Abbaszadeh Sia now owns 24,183 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $2,284,340 using the latest closing price.

Kendall-Jones Nicholas J, the See Remarks of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $50.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Kendall-Jones Nicholas J is holding 6,729 shares at $305,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.