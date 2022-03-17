Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) went up by 3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $426.16. The company’s stock price has collected 2.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/22 that Goldman Sachs to Pull Out of Russia

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE :GS) Right Now?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GS is at 1.47.

GS currently public float of 336.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GS was 3.34M shares.

GS’s Market Performance

GS stocks went up by 2.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.41% and a quarterly performance of -12.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.94% for GS stocks with a simple moving average of -10.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $475, previously predicting the price at $490. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GS, setting the target price at $479 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

GS Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $336.43. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -10.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.