Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s stock price has collected -1.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE :ORC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORC is at 1.30.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

ORC currently public float of 160.85M and currently shorts hold a 10.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORC was 4.99M shares.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC stocks went down by -1.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.24% and a quarterly performance of -23.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for Orchid Island Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.64% for ORC stocks with a simple moving average of -27.57% for the last 200 days.

ORC Trading at -11.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc. saw -24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -1.10 for asset returns.