Here’s Our Rant About Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) went up by 16.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.76. The company’s stock price has collected 6.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Covid-19 Pill Developer to Spend SPAC IPO Funds on Clinical Trial, Hiring

Is It Worth Investing in Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :PRDS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Pardes Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.50, which is $18.15 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of PRDS was 441.27K shares.

PRDS’s Market Performance

PRDS stocks went up by 6.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.22% and a quarterly performance of -36.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.22% for Pardes Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.23% for PRDS stocks with a simple moving average of -35.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRDS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRDS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PRDS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

PRDS Trading at -34.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.89%, as shares sank -33.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDS rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Pardes Biosciences Inc. saw -58.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDS

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.