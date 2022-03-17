Here’s Our Rant About eHealth Inc. (EHTH)

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) went up by 20.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ :EHTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EHTH is at 0.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for eHealth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.71, which is $6.33 above the current price. EHTH currently public float of 25.49M and currently shorts hold a 9.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EHTH was 649.91K shares.

EHTH’s Market Performance

EHTH stocks went up by 9.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.77% and a quarterly performance of -50.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.73% for eHealth Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.95% for EHTH stocks with a simple moving average of -66.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHTH

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to EHTH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

EHTH Trading at -32.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -21.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHTH rose by +9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.76. In addition, eHealth Inc. saw -51.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHTH starting from WOLF DALE B, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.99 back on Mar 14. After this action, WOLF DALE B now owns 35,000 shares of eHealth Inc., valued at $99,940 using the latest closing price.

WOLF DALE B, the Director of eHealth Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $10.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that WOLF DALE B is holding 25,000 shares at $105,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.83 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for eHealth Inc. stands at -19.39. Equity return is now at value -15.40, with -10.80 for asset returns.