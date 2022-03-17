Here’s How Your Trade Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Aggressively Right Now

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.70. The company’s stock price has collected -4.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CTKB) Right Now?

CTKB currently public float of 72.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTKB was 775.91K shares.

CTKB’s Market Performance

CTKB stocks went down by -4.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.37% and a quarterly performance of -29.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.21% for Cytek Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.97% for CTKB stocks with a simple moving average of -36.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTKB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CTKB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTKB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

CTKB Trading at -12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -17.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB fell by -4.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.19. In addition, Cytek Biosciences Inc. saw -24.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 241,727 shares at the price of $12.27 back on Mar 15. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc., valued at $2,964,999 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Cytek Biosciences Inc., purchase 342,143 shares at $12.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 13,139,327 shares at $4,223,926 based on the most recent closing price.