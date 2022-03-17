Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) went down by -1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.55. The company’s stock price has collected -2.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE :ELVT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELVT is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Elevate Credit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $1.49 above the current price. ELVT currently public float of 25.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELVT was 223.47K shares.

ELVT’s Market Performance

ELVT stocks went down by -2.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.00% and a quarterly performance of 1.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for Elevate Credit Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.19% for ELVT stocks with a simple moving average of -12.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELVT

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ELVT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

ELVT Trading at -4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -23.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVT fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Elevate Credit Inc. saw 1.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELVT starting from Harvison Jason, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $3.62 back on Feb 08. After this action, Harvison Jason now owns 443,952 shares of Elevate Credit Inc., valued at $50,680 using the latest closing price.

Harvison Jason, the President and CEO of Elevate Credit Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Harvison Jason is holding 457,952 shares at $3,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.64 for the present operating margin

+82.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elevate Credit Inc. stands at -8.06. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -5.40 for asset returns.