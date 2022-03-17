Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.75. The company’s stock price has collected 1.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Music Needs to Get the Show Back on the Road

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :LYV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYV is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $125.67, which is $14.17 above the current price. LYV currently public float of 150.25M and currently shorts hold a 10.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYV was 2.53M shares.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV stocks went up by 1.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.83% and a quarterly performance of 3.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.76% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.59% for LYV stocks with a simple moving average of 12.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYV reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for LYV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to LYV, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

LYV Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.61. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw -6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Capo Brian, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $111.51 back on Mar 09. After this action, Capo Brian now owns 9,464 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $211,869 using the latest closing price.

KAHAN JAMES S, the Director of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., purchase 2,600 shares at $100.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that KAHAN JAMES S is holding 4,000 shares at $260,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.69 for the present operating margin

+23.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at -10.70. Equity return is now at value 102.00, with -5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.