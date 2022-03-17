Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)?

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s stock price has collected 4.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EQH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQH is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.17, which is $14.82 above the current price. EQH currently public float of 387.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQH was 3.50M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH stocks went up by 4.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.07% and a quarterly performance of -1.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Equitable Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.09% for EQH stocks with a simple moving average of -1.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $44 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to EQH, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

EQH Trading at -5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.36. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw -3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Pearson Mark, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $34.44 back on Feb 15. After this action, Pearson Mark now owns 425,926 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $1,033,293 using the latest closing price.

HURD JEFFREY J, the Chief Operating Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $34.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that HURD JEFFREY J is holding 62,890 shares at $511,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at -3.98. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.35.