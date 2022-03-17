Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock price has collected -4.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE :BVN) Right Now?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BVN is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

BVN currently public float of 251.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BVN was 1.37M shares.

BVN’s Market Performance

BVN stocks went down by -4.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.64% and a quarterly performance of 44.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.47% for BVN stocks with a simple moving average of 21.59% for the last 200 days.

BVN Trading at 11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.30. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. saw 36.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

+12.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stands at +12.97. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.