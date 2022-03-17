Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) went up by 10.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.22. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CELH) Right Now?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 976.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELH is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.93, which is $42.11 above the current price. CELH currently public float of 38.43M and currently shorts hold a 8.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELH was 1.02M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.46% and a quarterly performance of -20.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.60% for Celsius Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.27% for CELH stocks with a simple moving average of -31.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $95 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH reach a price target of $103, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CELH, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

CELH Trading at -6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares sank -19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.30. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw -33.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Fieldly John, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Dec 27. After this action, Fieldly John now owns 265,252 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Milmoe William H., the 10% Owner of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 26,048 shares at $72.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Milmoe William H. is holding 253,952 shares at $1,876,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+45.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at +6.52. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.11. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.07. Total debt to assets is 0.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.