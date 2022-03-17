Can SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Remain Competitive?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) went down by -2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.45. The company’s stock price has collected -4.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :SSRM) Right Now?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSRM is at 0.92.

SSRM currently public float of 211.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSRM was 1.79M shares.

SSRM’s Market Performance

SSRM stocks went down by -4.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.19% and a quarterly performance of 25.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for SSR Mining Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.04% for SSRM stocks with a simple moving average of 21.56% for the last 200 days.

SSRM Trading at 13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +16.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.34. In addition, SSR Mining Inc. saw 16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Sparks Michael John, who sale 17,290 shares at the price of $17.47 back on Jan 05. After this action, Sparks Michael John now owns 117,442 shares of SSR Mining Inc., valued at $302,056 using the latest closing price.

Farid Fady Adel Edward, the Chief Corp Development Officer of SSR Mining Inc., sale 37,301 shares at $17.47 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Farid Fady Adel Edward is holding 87,517 shares at $651,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.95 for the present operating margin

+35.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for SSR Mining Inc. stands at +24.97. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.