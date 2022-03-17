Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) went up by 5.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.81. The company’s stock price has collected 2.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/02/22 that Here’s how sports-betting stocks like DraftKings and Caesars performed in February

Is It Worth Investing in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :CZR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CZR is at 2.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Caesars Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $117.93, which is $38.59 above the current price. CZR currently public float of 204.53M and currently shorts hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CZR was 2.95M shares.

CZR’s Market Performance

CZR stocks went up by 2.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.33% and a quarterly performance of -7.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.46% for Caesars Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.04% for CZR stocks with a simple moving average of -16.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CZR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CZR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $105 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CZR reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $138. The rating they have provided for CZR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CZR, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

CZR Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZR rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.13. In addition, Caesars Entertainment Inc. saw -15.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CZR starting from Pegram Michael E, who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $68.89 back on Mar 08. After this action, Pegram Michael E now owns 84,697 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc., valued at $895,526 using the latest closing price.

Reeg Thomas, the Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $71.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Reeg Thomas is holding 10,000 shares at $713,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.83 for the present operating margin

+39.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at -10.33. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.