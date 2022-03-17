AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) went up by 13.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.43. The company’s stock price has collected 8.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AVDX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.90, which is $7.46 above the current price. AVDX currently public float of 177.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVDX was 964.85K shares.

AVDX’s Market Performance

AVDX stocks went up by 8.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.99% and a quarterly performance of -51.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.15% for AvidXchange Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.12% for AVDX stocks with a simple moving average of -49.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $15 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDX reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for AVDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVDX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

AVDX Trading at -23.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares sank -36.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX rose by +8.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.92. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. saw -46.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Praeger Michael, who purchase 12,900 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Mar 16. After this action, Praeger Michael now owns 8,767,653 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., valued at $99,456 using the latest closing price.

Praeger Michael, the President and CEO of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., purchase 14,300 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Praeger Michael is holding 8,754,753 shares at $99,901 based on the most recent closing price.