A Lesson to Learn: Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) went up by 8.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.06.

Is It Worth Investing in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE :PRTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRTY is at 3.69.

PRTY currently public float of 106.29M and currently shorts hold a 14.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTY was 3.34M shares.

PRTY’s Market Performance

PRTY stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.65% and a quarterly performance of -34.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.79% for Party City Holdco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.82% for PRTY stocks with a simple moving average of -46.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for PRTY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PRTY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1 based on the research report published on March 13th of the previous year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTY reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PRTY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PRTY, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

PRTY Trading at -22.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -27.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTY remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Party City Holdco Inc. saw -34.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTY starting from SOSIN CLIFFORD, who purchase 381,140 shares at the price of $6.57 back on Jan 06. After this action, SOSIN CLIFFORD now owns 18,051,623 shares of Party City Holdco Inc., valued at $2,503,404 using the latest closing price.

SOSIN CLIFFORD, the 10% Owner of Party City Holdco Inc., purchase 227,952 shares at $6.45 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that SOSIN CLIFFORD is holding 17,670,483 shares at $1,470,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.46 for the present operating margin

+35.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Party City Holdco Inc. stands at -0.30. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.